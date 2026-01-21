Amarnath dares Lokesh to prove allegation or apologise

Visakhapatnam: Former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath expressed anger over personal attacks being made against him instead of focusing on investments in the state on global platforms.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for engaging in ‘political marketing’ in Davos instead of focusing on the purpose the visit is meant for.

Referring to the Chief Minister and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Amarnath alleged that the father and son were clearly taking credit for every development made in the state and industries that had been established even during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

“The duo (Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh) is on a credit-theft-spree and have been claiming all the achievements made even during the YSRCP government,” he alleged.

Amarnath strongly reacted to the allegations made against him by Minister Lokesh, who claimed that he did not attend the Davos trip citing harsh weather conditions as the reason.

He dared Lokesh that he would bid adieu to his political career if Lokesh proves his allegation.

“Despite the 20-year-long future, I am willing to give up my political career if Lokesh proves that I denied Davos trip due to chilled weather,” Amarnath challenged.

Stating that the Chief Minister has only three years left to govern AP, Amarnath said, “I am sure, the 2019 results are certain to be repeated in 2029 elections as well as public revolt against him is