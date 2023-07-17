Ambati Rayudu denies speculation of contesting elections

Guntur: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Sunday made it clear that he will not contest in the general elections on behalf of any political party in the state. Ambati Rayudu visited Akshaya Patra Vantasala at Atmakuru in Guntur district on Sunday and interacted with the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Akshaya Patra is supplying quality food to the thousands of students under the ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme and praised services of Akshya Patra. He assured that in future he will extend his cooperation to Akshaya Patra.

It will be useful to students if international stadium is set up in the Krishna and Guntur districts, he said.