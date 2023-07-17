Live
- Bengaluru: CM’s relative removed from KSPCB post
- KSRTC distributes Rs 1 cr accident relief cheques
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - IEX
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 17
- PL Stock Report - Avenue Supermarts (DMART IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Apparel segment drags, EPS cut by 1.5-3% - BUY
- Fire Incident On Vande Bharat Express: Passengers Safe, Prompt Response By Railways
- Bengaluru: Horrifying brutality, uplifting forgiveness
- Rajamahendravaram: Inflows to Godavari, Sabari pose threat to mandals in Polavaram purview
- Congress Gains Support From 25 Parties For Opposition Unity Meeting In Bengaluru Ahead Of 2024 Elections
- Watch The Viral Video Of Massive Oarfish With Mysterious Openings Spotted Near Taiwan
Ambati Rayudu denies speculation of contesting elections
Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Sunday made it clear that he will not contest in the general elections on behalf of any political party in the state.
Guntur: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Sunday made it clear that he will not contest in the general elections on behalf of any political party in the state. Ambati Rayudu visited Akshaya Patra Vantasala at Atmakuru in Guntur district on Sunday and interacted with the staff.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Akshaya Patra is supplying quality food to the thousands of students under the ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme and praised services of Akshya Patra. He assured that in future he will extend his cooperation to Akshaya Patra.
It will be useful to students if international stadium is set up in the Krishna and Guntur districts, he said.
