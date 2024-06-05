Ambati, Rajini, Sucharita face defeat

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Water Resources and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu, former minister and YSRCP candidate for Tadikonda Assembly constituency Mekathoti Sucharita were defeated in the Assembly elections in Guntur and Palnadu districts.

Rajini was shifted from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency to Guntur West from where she contested in election. Due to high corruption, steep opposition, she was shifted to the Guntur West. She promised nominated posts to the party leaders and allegedly collected huge amounts of money, but she failed to fulfil her promises. TDP leaders launched a campaign against her corruption. Though she started election campaign much before, she has no grip on the constituency. She depended on the party’s local leaders for the election campaign. Though she belongs to the BC community, a majority of BCs, voters belonging to Kapus, Kamma, Vysyas, Brahmins did not vote for her, it is learnt.

Ambati Rambabu contested against the TDP candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana and was defeated. He was allegedly involved in the corruption.

Mekathoti Sucharita was shifted to Tadikonda Assembly constituency from where she contested against the TDP candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar and was defeated.

As soon as she was shifted, YSRCP Guntur district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad who expected a ticket to contest from Tadikonda Assembly constituency resigned from his post. He shifted his loyalty to the TDP. YSRCP local leaders did not extend their full cooperation to Sucharita.