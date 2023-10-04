Ambati Rambabu accuses Pawan of conspiring to defame AP govt.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has accused Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Jana Sena party, of conspiring to disrupt peace and security. In his statement to the media on Wednesday, Ambati alleged that Pawan had planned to pelt stones at himself with his fans in a conspiracy to defame the government. He further mentioned that Pawan is conspiring under the influence of Chandrababu Naidu.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling YSRCP was trying to create trouble to his Varahi Vijaya Yatra scheduled to be held at Pedana on Wednesday by deploying rioters, goons and rowdies. He said that he had received the information from his reliable sources. He also said that the YSRCP was trying to hatch a conspiracy to create a rift between the alliance partners Jana Sena and the TDP.

While receiving the petitions from the people during the Jana Vani- Jana Sena programme in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, the Jana Sena chief said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been planning several ploys to obstruct the Varahi Yatra. He pointed out that the ruling party has created havoc during the Varahi Yatra in Amalapuram in the past.

However, Krishna district police Krishna district police have served notices to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan regarding his allegations over the planned attack on the Varahi Yatra with stones and sought the proofs on his comments.