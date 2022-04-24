Ambati Rambabu holds TDP govt responsible

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said TDP 'misdeeds' led to Polavaram diaphragm wall damage.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the minister said the TDP government had constructed diaphragm wall without completion of cofferdam. He expressed concern that due to non-completion of R&R packages over 56 villages will be inundated.

He alleged that TDP is resorting to a 'false campaign' that the diaphragm wall was damaged to due to the negligence of the state government. He questioned why the TDP had failed to complete the Polavaram project by 2018 as promised earlier.

Stating that the diaphragm wall was damaged due to lakh of proper planning by the TDP government, the minister said that without completion of spillway, approach channel and spill channel the TDP had completed the construction of diaphragm wall.