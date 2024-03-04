  • Menu
Ambati Rambabu responds of Prashant Kishor’s comments on Jagan

Amaravati: Prominent election strategist Prashant Kishor, reacting to the situation in AP, opined that the wind is blowing against the ruling party in AP and it will be difficult for Jagan to win no matter what he does. He made it clear that giving money to people in the name of schemes will not work in elections.

AP Minister Ambati Rambabu responded to Prashant Kishor's comments. He said that Lagadapati Sanyas earlier and now Prashant Kishor is ready.

Former MP Lagdapati Rajagopal used to conduct his own surveys in the past and predict the election results in advance. Prashant Kishor, one of the founders of IPAC, worked as a strategist for the YCP in the last election and played a key role in the party's victory. Currently, he has stopped serving as a strategist and is focusing on politics.

