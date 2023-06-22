Ambati Rambabu slams Pawan for using Kapus for political mileage

Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu condemning the remarks of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan asking people to revolt against Jagan Mohan Reddy government, said why should people revolt against the YSRCP government. Terming the coming elections as a contest between the poor and capitalists, the minister said that the capitalists will face defeat.

Interacting with media persons at CM camp office on Wednesday, he said Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has a right to talk on Kapu community as he strived hard for the welfare of the community. He said that Pawan is now trying to use Kapus for political mileage. Expressing surprise over Pawan appealing to people to make him chief minister, Rambabu said that Pawan has no clarity on how many seats his party can win in the coming elections.

Referring to Pawan’s claim that he has threat to his life, the minister said that he should file police complaint, if he feels threat to his life. He said that there is no need for anyone to kill Pawan Kalyan.

Rambabu said if Pawan has guts, he must demand Central government and Union home minister Amit Shah to provide reservation to Kapus.