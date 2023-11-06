Ambati slams Pawan Kalyan for alliance with BJP

Vijayawada: AP Minister Ambati Rambabu is regularly targeting Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Recently he made satires regarding Jana Sena alliances. Pawan Kalyan, who had allied with Telugu Desam Party in AP, criticized him for joining hands with BJP in Telangana.



On the other hand, even though the Jana Sena wanted to contest 11 seats in Telangana, the BJP agreed to give only 8 seats. However, the Jana Sena is insisting that it also wants the Serilingampally seat in Hyderabad. There is fierce competition for this position in BJP too.

It is to mention here that TDP chief Chandrababu came out on bail for medical treatment. He is currently undergoing medical tests at his residence in Hyderabad. In this order, Pawan went to Chandrababu's residence and met him. He was accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, a key leader of the party.