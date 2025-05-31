Live
- US Supreme Court allows Trump administration ending umanitarian parole for 500,000-plus migrants
- Nigeria’s Jigawa extends invitation to Indian investors
- Weather dept predicts heavy rains in Nilgiris, Ghats in Coimbatore, southern districts of TN
- India-Chile economic pact to boost global value chains
- Delhi govt to present 100-day report card to Delhiites today
- Jalaarathi offered to Jhanjavati river
- Alcaraz battles past Dzumhur to reach French Open fourth round
- Ensure timely execution of power projects: CS
- Indian economy poised to remain fastest-growing one in FY26: SBI report
- South Korea: Police apprehend arson suspect in subway fire after hundreds escape through tunnel
Ambati terms Mahanadu a farce
Highlights
Guntur: YSRCP pooh-poohed TDP for its three-day Mahanadu and termed it as a farce drumming up sycophancy and targeting the Opposition as the party has...
Guntur: YSRCP pooh-poohed TDP for its three-day Mahanadu and termed it as a farce drumming up sycophancy and targeting the Opposition as the party has nothing to speak about its achievements.
Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Friday, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said the three-day farce stems out of the fear and guilt that they could not implement even a single poll promise and there has been dissent from all sections of people. He said the insecurity of Chief Minister N Chandrababu was widely visible throughout the event which was the reason that he could not tell people about the benefits he had done to the people, nor could he categorically talk about the date of implementation of schemes.
Next Story