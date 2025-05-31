  • Menu
Ambati terms Mahanadu a farce

Ambati Rambabu
Ambati Rambabu( File Photo)

Guntur: YSRCP pooh-poohed TDP for its three-day Mahanadu and termed it as a farce drumming up sycophancy and targeting the Opposition as the party has...

Guntur: YSRCP pooh-poohed TDP for its three-day Mahanadu and termed it as a farce drumming up sycophancy and targeting the Opposition as the party has nothing to speak about its achievements.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Friday, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said the three-day farce stems out of the fear and guilt that they could not implement even a single poll promise and there has been dissent from all sections of people. He said the insecurity of Chief Minister N Chandrababu was widely visible throughout the event which was the reason that he could not tell people about the benefits he had done to the people, nor could he categorically talk about the date of implementation of schemes.

