Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with fervour

Ongole: Public representatives, officials, members of various public organisations, and educational institutions in the Prakasam district celebrated the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Monday.

Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, Dalit leaders, and others paid rich floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar, at the celebrations held in Ambedkar Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana Rao praised Ambedkar as a great intellectual and visionary who thought ahead of his time for the development of marginalised communities. He emphasized that the state government shares this vision, as evidenced by its budget allocations. He announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 143 crore for repairs to social welfare hostels across the state, with approximately Rs 13 crore allocated to the Prakasam district. He promised to provide permanent furniture, sound systems, and additional air conditioners for the Ambedkar Bhavan, and he announced plans to establish a special library featuring details of Ambedkar’s life history and an Ambedkar Study Circle in Ongole.

Collector Thamim Ansaria reminded attendees that Ambedkar fought throughout his life for education, healthcare, and rights for the poor. She said that literacy in the district stands at 62 percent overall, with women’s literacy at 53 per cent, and even lower among SC and ST communities. The Collector stated that the district administration is focused on improving these figures and ensuring all school-age children are enrolled.

She also highlighted that Prakasam district has the highest rate of child marriages in the state, particularly among SC and ST communities, and assured that steps are being taken to address this issue.

MLA Vijay Kumar emphasised that those who don’t know history cannot build the future. He praised Ambedkar as the right person born at the right time to bring light into the lives of marginalized people. He suggested that today’s youth should draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s fighting spirit.

Mayor Sujatha praised Ambedkar as a great intellectual who drafted the Constitution, which serves as the foundation for legislation and institutional functioning. She emphasized that Ambedkar belongs to everyone, not just Dalits, and commended his lifelong efforts to unite marginalized communities and secure their rights.

During the event, attendees watched a special video song about Ambedkar’s life, written and sung by a journalist, poet, and singer Nukathoti Sarath. Prakasam District SP AR Damodar paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. During the commemoration event, the SP described Ambedkar’s thoughts and principles as highly exemplary. He praised Dr Ambedkar as a great social reformer, urging today’s younger generation to look up to Ambedkar’s fighting spirit as an ideal.

The Jana Sena party leaders including district president Shaik Reyaz, Kandi Ravi Shankar, and others paid rich floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at the HCM College in Ongole.

The CPI leaders including district secretary ML Narayana, Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti state general secretary Karavadi Subbarao and others paid rich tributes to Ambedkar at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole.