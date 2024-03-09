Amilineni Surendrababu Leads Call for Unity and Progress in Kalyanadurgam Constituency

Amidst the political landscape in Kalyanadurgam Constituency, candidate Amilineni Surendrababu has rallied against disruptive forces, emphasizing the need for unity and collaboration to combat anarchic elements in the state. A significant gathering took place at the Brahmasamudram mandal meeting held on a public platform in Kalyanadurgam, orchestrated under the guidance of mandal convener Sriramulu. Activists and leaders from various villages within the mandal congregated in solidarity, underscoring the collective resolve to work towards a shared vision of progress and electoral success.

Surendrababu, while being honored by Panchayat leaders, stressed the importance of cohesive efforts in the upcoming elections, advocating for a resounding victory margin of 50,000 votes. Acknowledging the contributions of longstanding party members like Hanumantaraya Chaudhary and Umamaheshwar Naidu, he highlighted their dedication and commitment to strengthening the party's presence in the constituency.









Expressing a commitment to fostering unity within the party ranks, Surendrababu articulated a vision of collaboration across political entities, including the Telugu Desam Party, BJP, and Janasena, to forge a formidable alliance aimed at ushering in positive change and ending the prevailing state of disorder. Assuring prompt attention to the grievances of party workers post-election victory, he reiterated his altruistic motive of driving development initiatives in the underdeveloped Kalyanadurgam constituency, prioritizing the welfare of its residents over personal gain.



The event witnessed a robust turnout of senior leaders and activists from the mandal, underscoring a shared aspiration for progress, solidarity, and a cohesive approach towards realizing a brighter future for Kalyanadurgam.