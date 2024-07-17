Amit Bardar takes charge as SP

Rajamahendravaram: Amit Bardar has taken charge as Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Amit previously worked as an Additional SP, Paderu.

On taking charge as SP of the district, he said that he will work hard to maintain law and order and completely stop the cultivation and supply of ganja in the Alluri district. Amit visited Goddess Moda Kondamma temple in Paderu.

As a courtesy call, he met district collector AS Dinesh Kumar at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

They discussed matters related to the eradication of ganja cultivation in the districts and shifting tribals to alternative crops through the Parivarthana programme.