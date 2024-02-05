Ample opportunities for nurses across world: APSSDC MD

Guntur: Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Dr V Vinod Kumar emphasised that APSSDC has been acting as the nodal agency for skill international programmes with specific focus on regions like the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan and USA. He was addressing the State conference of Nurses organised by Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) at GMCANA Auditorium in Guntur Medical College here on Sunday. Dr Vinod Kumar said that in order to create benchmark skilled manpower at international level and establish quality skills ecosystem and to provide global career mobility opportunities for overseas candidates, APSSDC is reaching out to major industry partners and international institutes who can partner with AP Govt. and support the overall framework.

Dr Vinod Kumar, elaborating on the global scenario, said that by 2030, one in six people in world will be aged 60 years or above. There are more opportunities for nurses in Japan, Italy, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Germany and other countries to cater to aging population.

Cultural sensitivity, professionalism, and ethical practices are required for working abroad. He recalled that the State government initiated the cascading skills ecosystem for execution of skill hubs, skill colleges and Skills University.

As many as 686 training centres are empanelled with APSSDC for implementation of skill training in demand sectors and 335+ trainers are empanelled as trainers with APSSDC and there is an ample scope for faculty who are working in nursing colleges.

The State government has collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation International, Go Germany, NAVIS HR, IES, INLAMOBI, other international agencies for facilitation of international placements for nurses. In this regard, the APSSDC intends to start skill development training in nursing colleges for facilitation of international and overseas placement opportunities in healthcare sector in demand job roles.

AM Ajinas, assistant secretary general of TNAI, Dr SSC Chakra Rao, chairman of IRCF, Dr B Valli, Deputy Director of State Nursing department, Dr TTK Reddy, Principal of Guntur Government Medical College, Prof CR Shamsheer Begum, president of TNAI, Prof K Susila, secretary of TNAI participated.