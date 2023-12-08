Ample scope for biotechnology sector in coming days: Dr P Krishna Prasanthi

Live
Tirupati: Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, senior physician from Tirupati, attended Global Bio India (GBI)-2023, an international conference in New Delhi from December 4 to 6 in her capacity as the non-official independent director of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).
Speaking on the occasion, she touched upon various aspects relating to the future of the biotechnology sector in the country, research activities and development initiatives. She felt that there is ample scope for the sector especially by making use of biofuels, biopharma, nanoparticles, smart proteins, bioplastics, new inventions, artificial intelligence in agriculture etc, will take the field more closer to the people. She also underlined the need to motivate students to attend such conferences. Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, CSIR Director General Dr Kalai Selvi, AYUSH Secretary Dr Rajesh and others attended the conference.