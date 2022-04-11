An engineering student from Prakasam dies of epileptic seizures in America

An Andhra Pradesh student who went to America for higher studies has died two months ago. He had a seizure in the room and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Karthik, a native of Koppal, Ongole mandal in Prakasam District, has secured a seat at the Lewis University of Chicago state in America. He went to study MS‌ in February this year.



Karthik had a seizure in his room on Sunday morning according to Indian time. Friends who noticed immediately rushed him to Hospital. However, Karthik died while receiving treatment there. His friends immediately informed the family members in Koppal and arrangements are being made to move the body to his hometown with the help of TANA after the postmortem. Karthik's body will be cremated on Thursday or Friday.

It is learned, that the deceased's father Rathaiah had died earlier due to illness and brother Venkatesh fell under a tractor and lost his life. Mother Shobharani, was moved to tears by the death of her only son.