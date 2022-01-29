An Environmentalist's passion of spreading greenery as he ages

An environmental lover, Beena Dhilli Rao, has adopted a habit of plantation of saplings every year since 2015 on his birthday. Now he completed 63 years of age and planted saplings at his native village, Palasapuram, in Sompeta Mandal on Friday (28 January) on the occasion of his 63 rd birthday. So far, 300 plants are growing around the village which the Dhilli Rao planted.



To send a message among people to inspire youth Dhilli Rao inviting noted persons in the district on the occasion his birthday every year to plant saplings.

This year Srikakulam Zilla Parishath (ZP) Chairperson, Piriya Vijaya, and Fifth Additional District Judge (5th ADJ) at Sompeta Court, Mohammad Intiyaj attended as guests and launched a plantation drive.

Dhilli Rao is serving as general secretary for Paryavarana Parirakshana Sangham (PPS) was established to protect Beela wetlands, pollution-free sea coast, and irrigation tanks in and around the Sompeta area. He is one of the prime people for fighting against for proposal of establishment of Thermal Power Plant (TPP) at Beela lands during Congress government when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was chief minister. The movement against TPP got worldwide attention, and a cinema was released by the cinema actor and producer, R Narayana Murthy.

On the occasion of planting of saplings, ZP Chairperson, Piriya Vijaya and Fifth ADJ lauded the habit of Dhilli Rao as it is inspiration to all people and particularly we have to include this, the plantation of saplings on the eve of auspicious days among children and youth will yield positive results, essential for protecting the environment.

I believe that about 80 percent of environmental pollution would be prevented by planting saplings as trees have such capacity to absorb pollutants effectively, Dhilli Rao opined.

Fifth additional district judge at Sompeta Court, Mohammad Intiyaj planting saplings



