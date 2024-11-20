An idea to uprate AP roads

Vijayawada: The government is contemplating to take up a pilot project in East and West Godavari districts for creating roads on par with national highways in terms of quality for smooth travel.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came up with this proposal during a discussion in the Assembly on the various ongoing projects, including Polavaram project. The members raised the issue of bad road conditions in the state.

Responding to them, Naidu said that the state government had allocated Rs 850 crore for filling the potholes so that by Sankranti the road users can get a better feeling. He said the previous government ignored road maintenance and road journeys had become a nightmare. The government does not have resources to lay new roads at its own expense. But it has ideas to convert this crisis into advantage. The government can call for tenders and outsource road laying works, he said.

The CM said if the legislators can convince their constituents in East and West Godavari districts that once these national highway type roads are ready, they will pay toll tax. “From village to mandal level there will be no toll tax for any category of vehicle. In other places, toll tax can be levied on cars, buses and lorries. All other vehicles would be exempted,” he said.

There was an instant response from the members who raised their hands supporting the idea and assured the Chief Minister that they would convince the people in their constituencies about the proposal. Naidu said the government would first take the opinion of the people and if they too give their approval as the MLAs had done, tenders would be called for.

This issue is likely to be discussed in detail during the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday. The cabinet meeting assumes importance as this will be the first cabinet after the first State Investment Promotion Board met and took certain decisions. It will also review the investment proposals and MoUs signed during the last five months and will approve them.

The cabinet will also discuss the recent visit of the Chief Minister to New Delhi and the discussions he had with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of release of funds for the state particularly the Polavaram project as the government proposes to start the works from December. Referring to the Polavaram project, Naidu said that construction of a new diaphragm wall will start from January 2025. He said that tenders will be called for the Polavaram Left main canal soon. He promised to supply water to Anakapalli by next monsoon and said the state government was determined to connect Polavaram left canal to Vamsdhara to utilise excess water in Vamsadhara through this canal.

He promised to

complete the Polavaram project by 2027.