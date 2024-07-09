An ordinary man’s journey from educationist to MLA

Nellore: Will we believe a man from poor and unlettered family can become educationalist and minister? Is it not strange for a tuition master from non-Reddy community to rule the district overcoming the power politics of ‘Reddys’?.

For Nellore city, TDP MLA and municipal administration and urban development Ponguru Narayana, the answer is YES.

For a non-Reddy it is not an ordinary thing, particularly where Reddy politics dominate despite the fact that they constitute only eight per cent of total population in the district, to reach higher goals politically.

Narayana is the second non-Reddy politico after former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu to reach higher goals in politics from Nellore district.

“I never dreamed that I would reach higher stages in politics as the political scenario is entirely different in Nellore district,” he said.

Narayana’s father Subbaramaiah, a resident of Haranatha Puram in the city, studied up to Class 3 and worked as a private bus conductor. His mother Subbamma is homemaker with no education.

Narayana completed his graduation in 1977 and post-graduation in 1979 from VR College in the city. Later, he joined in VR College as part-time lecturer for a payment of Rs 4 per hour. “You do not believe that I earned Rs 120 for three months in my job,” he said.

Later, he started Narayana Tutorials which was subsequently expanded as Narayana Educational Institutions in which about four lakh students are studying various courses while about 50,000 people are employed.

His close association with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu helped him to enter politics in 1993 and subsequently became MLC and minister for municipal administration and urban development in 2014.

He was narrowly defeated in 2019 elections but bounced back this time around to record a huge victory by a majority of 72,489 votes. Again, he was entrusted with the same portfolio which he earlier held. His growth story is an inspiring example for the present generation.