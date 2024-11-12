Anakapalli District Introduces SWAT Team to Enhance Emergency Response

In a decisive move to bolster public safety and manage emergency situations, the Anakapalli district police department has launched a specialized SWAT Team consisting of 30 trained police personnel. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha announced that this elite unit will be instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by agitators, protestors, and mob situations particularly in the industrial areas of the district.

The newly formed SWAT team recently completed their rigorous training at the armed reserve police headquarters in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam. During the unveiling, SP Sinha emphasized the importance of this team in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of citizens during protests.

"Our SWAT team includes female personnel, emphasizing our commitment to diversity and inclusion within law enforcement," the SP stated. The officers are equipped with specialized uniforms and advanced gear designed for crowd control and emergency response.

As part of their preparation, SP Sinha personally inspected the team's equipment, which includes helmets, protective lorries, stone guards, long-range and short-range shells, smoke canisters, and other tactical gear. He provided the officers with essential instructions on safety precautions and techniques for safely managing agitators during operations.

"It is crucial for the SWAT team to be fully aware of their responsibilities," Sinha urged. "In the line of duty, there should be no room for carelessness. Our objective is to maintain peace and security for all residents of Anakapalli."

With this strategic initiative, the Anakapalli police aim to enhance their operational capacity and ensure swift and effective responses to emergencies and public unrest in the region.