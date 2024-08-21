Anakapalli district police arrest trust organiser

Anakapalli: The organiser of Parisuddhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust, operating a hostel in Kotavurtla mandal in Anakapalli district where three children died due to food poisoning, was taken into custody.



Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police M Deepika said that Kiran Kumar, the organiser of the trust, was responsible for the death of the three children and several other children for taking ill. The trust was operated by Kiran Kumar without registration and proper permission.

The SP stated that Kiran Kumar sent the children to their home without providing any timely medical assistance as they suffered due to food poisoning. She stated that cases were booked against Kiran Kumar under various sections, including 304 part-II and 105 BNS.

The children at the facility started vomiting after consuming the leftover food.

This apart, the police are also investigating the role of other persons involved in the negligenceof providing safe food to the children. Steps are also on to identify unauthorised hostels and take appropriate action against them. Special teams are formed to look into the issue.

Meanwhile, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek met the victims who are getting treated in various hospitals. After examining their health condition by interacting with doctors, the PO mentioned seven children are getting treated in a private hospital, 38 in King George Hospital, 20 in Narsipatnam Area Hospital and eight in Paderu General Hospital.

The ITDA PO informed that the officials will conduct checks on hostels across the district, identify any such facility being run in an unauthorised manner and shift the children from such unauthorised homes to government-run facilities. A majority of victims in the hospitals are likely to be discharged on Wednesday. Their condition will further be monitored bythe officials concerned.