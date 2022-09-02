Anakapalli: HRF demands comprehensive inquiry into Adivasis' lands

Anakapalli: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) urges the Joint Collector of Anakapalli district to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the land being cultivated by Adivasis of Kotha Veedhi, hamlet of Konam revenue village, in Cheedikada mandal and justice be meted out to them.

HRF Andhra Pradesh and Telangana coordination committee member VS Krishna and state executive committee member K Anuradha demanded that action be taken against mandal revenue officials who reportedly manipulated digital land records and carried out fraudulent mutations in the WebLand portal.

Following a few reports, the HRF team visited Kotha Veedhi and Gunti and interacted with the Adivasis of the villages and saw extensive farming undertaken by them. Kotha Veedhi is inhabited by Kondhs (classified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Communities (PVTGs) and Gunti by Konda Doras. A total of 18 families, 13 of Kotha Veedhi and five from Gunti have been cultivating cashew, mango and dry crops about 40 acres in survey no 289-1A of Konam revenue for over 25 years.

Despite the Adivasis representing their issue to the revenue officials at mandal and divisional levels with their repeated pleas to recognise their possession and cultivation of the land and to enter the same in the requisite land records, the HRF members said, the concerned officials, however, have refused to do so. Clearly, their intention is to deprive the Kondh and Konda Dora Adivasis of the agricultural lands that constitute their primary source of livelihood.

Also, the Adivasis were subjected to threats of forcible eviction by the non-tribals following which they brought the matter to the notice of the Anakapalli SP who deputed the DSP to visit the village. The DSP did so and warned of action against anyone threatening the Adivasis.

In a shocking development, land records of survey no 289-1A were changed and they now reflect as non-tribal pattadars in possession.

The HRF laid emphasis on an impartial inquiry into the issue and establishing facts.