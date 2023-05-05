Live
Anakapalli: ‘IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath colluded with scanning centres to get commissions’
Former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana alleges that the NTR hospital has been left in the lurch due to their selfish motives
Anakapalli : Former MLA, Anakapalli constituency TDP in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath colluded with private scanning centres to get commissions and MP BV Satyavathi partnered with private ambulance managements.
Throwing a selfie challenge to the IT Minister and the MP at NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli district on Thursday, he mentioned that Satyavathi bought an ambulance at a cost of Rs 40 lakh from the MPLADS. However, it remained unused in order to get commission from private ambulance managements. The MP was accused of misusing MPLADS funds.
The former MLA alleged that both of them are weakening the NTR District Hospital for the sake of commission. He asked Amarnath whether he knows the CT scan in the hospital has not worked for the past four years.
Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that the NTR hospital has been left in the lurch due to their selfish motives. He further pointed out that the superintendent of the hospital is fleecing people’s money by encouraging private ambulances.
The Anakapalli constituency TDP in-charge demanded that the CT scan should be repaired and made accessible to the people with immediate effect. He mentioned that if the minister is not able to do that, he would be ready to repair the CT scan with his own funds.