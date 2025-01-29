Anakapalli police set 35,000 kg ganja on fire

Anakapalli: Kilos of cannabis seized from different cases registered in various police station limits across Anakapalli district were set on fire at Parawada by the drug disposal committee here on Tuesday.

The quantity of the ganja burnt was worth Rs 17.6 crore. The destruction exercise was held in the presence of Director General of Police and RTC MD CH Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha.

About 35,000 kg ganja, 39 kg hashish oil will be destroyed for another few days at the venue. The Anakapalli police officials informed that the 7,000 kg ganja is destroyed a day for the next few days.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP mentioned that technology is used to control crime and get good results. Drones are being used to control anti-social activities in the village and urban areas, he informed. He said that to curb ganja menace, Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has been set up and check posts have been increased to control the ganja transportation.

District collector Vijaya Krishnan, EAGLE director Ravi Krishnan, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti and other police officials were present.