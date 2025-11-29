Analyse students’ learning levels, teachers told

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Kirti Chekuri has instructed officials to strictly implement special academic plans in schools to achieve better results in Class 10 examinations. She reviewed the education department’s progress on Friday and directed teachers to analyse students’ learning level class-wise, encourage those in A and B grades, and focus special attention on students in C and D grades. She directed that the 100-day action plan introduced by the State government must be implemented without fail. The Collector said every student must have an APAAR ID, and asked officials to speed up the Aadhaar based updation of student details. Out of 3,13,958 students across 1,684 schools in the district, updation has been completed for 2,86,311 students (91.51%). She instructed officials to utilise the services of Welfare and Digital Assistants in village/ward secretariats to achieve 100% completion. As per government guidelines, a Mega Parents–Teachers Meeting 3.0 must be conducted on December 5 in every school, in the presence of public representatives.

District School Education Officer K Vasudevarao, SSA PD S Subhashini, Deputy DEO Dileep, divisional and mandal education officers, school headmasters, academic monitoring officials, and representatives of other education wings took part in the meeting.