Anam get elected in Atamakuru

Nellore : In a See- Saw game TDP nominee Anam Ramanarayana Reddy get won elected against his political rival Mekapati Vikram Reddy with the majority of 7,106 votes from Atmakuru segment.



Since the begining up to counting of 17 rounds votes Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who was lacking behind than his YSRCP political rival Mekapati Vikram Reddy, surprisingly picked up from 17th round as he registered the victory with majority of 7,106 votes with hard effort.

