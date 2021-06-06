Anandaiah miracle cure from today

Tirupati: Distribution of Anandaiah's medication, which was said to be a cure for Covid-19, will not start from Monday as he does not have the resources to supply 4,000 to 5,000 doses a day free of cost.

Besides he is not in a position to bear the cost involved to procure huge quantities of raw material for the entire State. Anandaiah's team made it clear that they will not be able to supply it online as was being propagated by some people.

The only positive aspect of it is that distribution of preventive medicine will begin from Monday in the Chandragiri constituency. Chittoor MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has made necessary arrangements for the preparation of the preventive medicine at Narayani Gardens. Preventive medicine is being prepared by the son of Anandaiah. The required herbs have been procured and the process of manufacturing the preventive medicine has begun on Sunday. The MLA is supervising the entire operation.

However, people have been told not to come to the venue for the medicine. The MLA said that it would be delivered to all in the constituency at their doorstep.