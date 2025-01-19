ACB grills Greenko arm reps in Formula E Car Race case

Hyderabad: ACB officials on Saturday quizzed the representatives of Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited, a subsidiary of Greenko Group, over the Formula E Car Race case. It was the sponsor of the racing event hosted in February 2023.

The company which had spent Rs 30 crore during season 9 of the racing event has pulled out of the deal abruptly casting doubts about possible breach of the agreement.

Tarun Joshi, ACB director and other officials questioned the representatives about the criteria of the deal they had struck with the organisers and reasons for pulling out of the contract despite striking the deal for subsequent seasons of the racing event.

They also questioned how much profit they had expected and about the tender process and also about the details regarding other companies which were bidding. The company representatives were grilled for almost 3 hours and were notified about the possibility of summoning them once again, as part of investigation.

The ACB has earlier this month already questioned former MA & UD Minister K T Rama Rao, senior IAS official Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy in this case.