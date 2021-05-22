Anandaiah's COVID medicine: Cannot consider as Ayurvedic medicine says AP Ayush Commissioner Ramulu

Nellore: Commissioner of AP Ayush wing V Ramulu categorically informed that there is no harm with the concoction developed by B Anandaiah from Krishnapatnam and they are not considering it as an ayurvedic medicine since it is having no such protocols.

It maybe recalled that the medication has gained popularity across the country as he had started distribution free of cost.

The Commissioner interacted with Hans India over the phone on Saturday that this preparation is having various herbs and other ingredients that are useful for treating many infections including COVID and said Anandaiah hadn't informed the medication is especially for COVID.

He said he has been practicing for the last 30 years and recently started using it for COVID cases and the patients have been feeling relieved. Ramulu also said they had interacted with the users on the efficacy of the medication, they expressed happiness as there was so much relief.

The Commissioner also said they had interacted with Anandaiah on the preparation procedures and observed that he hadn't followed any ayurvedic protocols and hence they consider it as medicine like many others being prepared using natural herbs.

Anybody can prepare them even at home for getting relief from viral infections. He also said their medical teams have thoroughly investigated on use of the preparation and found that both concoction and eye drops were useful for increasing oxygen saturation levels based on the revelations of the users. He said they are submitting a report to the Government on their findings.