Anantapur: 15 students selected in campus recruitment

Anantapur: Shri Balaji MCA College, Rudrampet Bypass, Alamuru Road has conducted premises recruitment for the position of Voice and Nas Voice.

In this campus recruitment, students were selected through aptitude test, group discussion and HR round. About 200 students participated and 15 were selected. They were selected to work in Bengaluru.

The selected students were felicitated by the chairman of the college Palle Krishna Kishore, director Palle Sindhura Reddy and Principal Dr C Manmatheswara Reddy. The principal said that the students should take advantage of this opportunity so that they can get more opportunities in the future.

Palle Raghunath Reddy. founder of the college and Palle Krishna Kishore, chairman, said that the infrastructure facilities like spacious classrooms, experienced teachers, e-class rooms, computer laboratories and library have been arranged for the students in their college and called upon the students to utilise the facilities.

Special officer Srinivasulu Reddy, owner's representative Srikanth Reddy, MCA head of the department Kabir Basha, MBA head of the department Sarfaraz Rahim, administrator Dhanunjaya Reddy and faculty members were also present.