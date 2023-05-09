Anantapur: 3,37,422 applications received for APEAPCET

Anantapur : JNTU-Anantapur is conducting APEAPCET 2023 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) from May 15 to May 23. A total of 3,37,422 applications were received out of which 2,37,055 are for Engineering stream; 99,388 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams and 979 for both. The APEAPCET 2023 will be held from May 15 to 19 for Engineering stream and from May 22 to 23 for Agricultural and Pharmacy stream. The examination will be held in two sessions every day except on May 19. The forenoon session is from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. On May 19, only forenoon session will have the examination.

The candidates who have applied for APEAPCET 2023 can download their hall tickets from the website of APEAPCET 2023 from 10 am on May 9. The students are advised to check their hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, they can contact the helpline 08554-234311 or 232248 or through email [email protected]

The students are further advised to read all the instructions printed on the hall tickets. For the convenience of the students, the route map to the exam centre from the bus stand is also provided along with the hall tickets.

Candidates are advised to be present at respective examination centres well in advance. They will be allowed into the centres by 7.30 am in the forenoon session and by 1.30 pm in the afternoon session, according to a press release from Convener, APEAPCET-2023.