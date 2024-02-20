Anantapur: Action demanded against attackers on scribes

Anantapur: APUWJ district president Payyavula Praveen has demanded strict punishment for those, who attacked and attempted to kill Andhra Jyoti photographer Srikrishna in the premises of Siddam Sabha in Raptadu.

APUWJ members staged a protest at the SP office here on Monday. Later, they submitted a petition to SP Anburajan.

Praveen alleged that the miscreants tried to kill the photographer with deadly weapons and also attacked two others. Krishna managed to escape from there and went to Raptadu police station, he added. He further criticised that the police personnel didn’t shifted the seriously injured person to hospital and left him without treatment for about one hour.

Praveen alleged that the police didn’t stop the miscreants, who attacked the journos, who went to cover a meeting in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated. He further said that another photographer Sampath, who went to cover Chief Minister’s meeting in Uravakonda, was also attacked by the supporters of political parties. APUWJ members demanded to arrest the culprits immediately to avoid such incidents from repeating.