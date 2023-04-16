Kurnool: All set for CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visit in Narpala tomorrow

Anantapur/ Puttaparthi : District Collector M Gouthami has reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's public meeting in Narpala on April 17. Arrangements are in full swing for the Monday's CM visit.

The helipad construction at Kasturba school premises has been completed. The venue for public meeting is fixed at a ground away from the helipad. Tight security arrangements are in place between helipad and public meeting. The stage arrangements for the public meeting is in full swing.

MLC Talasheela Raghuram and advisor to education department Aluri Samvasiva Reddy and SP K Sreenivas were among those who accompanied the district collector Gouthami.

RDO Madhusudan, additional SP Nagendrudu, R&B SE Obula Reddy, DHMO Yugandhar and others participated.

Meanwhile Sathya Sai District Collector Aruna Babu reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrival at the Puttaparthi airport on Monday from where he would proceed by helicopter to Narpala to address a public meeting. The Chief Minister will arrive at Puttaparthi by 9.45 am. After participating in local programmes in Narpala, he will return to Puttaparthi airport and from there to Vijayawada.

SP Madhava Reddy and Joint collector T S Chethan, Additional SP Rama Krishna Prasad participated in the review meeting.