Anantapur bus stand sees huge Sankranti rush

Anantapur: With the state government declaring festival holidays extending up to Sunday, people from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other towns are flocking to APSRTC bus stands to reach their native villages. A festive spirit pervades in the bus stands both private and public transport. Besides those owning cars and working in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are also arriving in own transport to their native villages for a reunion with their parents and siblings.

Despite introduction of special buses by APSRTC to moffusil areas, there is heavy rush at the bus stands. Authorities are unable to coup up with the festival crowds amidst fears of third wave of Covid pandemic already hitting several towns and districts.

In the rural areas, family members are decorating their houses with leaves, washing and whitewashing their rooms and surroundings and preparing delicacies to sweeten the tongs of their beloved family members with festival preparations. Painted bullock carts are also seen at the frontyards of their houses.

Relatives from far are getting lovely and affectionate reception with hugs and embraces unnerved by Covid and Omicron fears.

Farmers are already on a pooja spree to bullocks and paddy storage baskets. Farmers are also seen shifting their produce from farms to their homes.