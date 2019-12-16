Anantapur: Central university of AP bogged down with multiple problems

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh which came into being by an Act of Parliament in 2018-19 academic year is yet to take a concrete shape on creation of infrastructure facilities for university buildings, faculty appointment and expansion of academic courses. The university is being controlled by the Central University of Hyderabad and there is no responsible official available here for clarifications. The university does not have a PRO and the Central University of Hyderabad having a CPO was directed to act as the PRO for the new university, but he is not available.



The Union government promised infrastructure buildings for the university in 3 years. Already the second academic year since the launch of the university is coming to a close. But there is no building activity except for a compound wall around the 450 acre site allocated by the state government for the Central University at Janthaluru village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal in the district.

For buildings and infrastructure, Rs.450 crore were allocated in the first phase. A report last year says that the Centre had released Rs 100 cr. But the university authorities express ignorance about release of funds. The central government's commitment to the university is Rs.1000 crores. It seems that the central government officials did not have interaction with state government officials in this regard. The YSRCP government's priorities seemed to be different.

On the faculty appointments and on expansion of courses, not much headway is being witnessed. The university introduced only six courses and 12 faculty members from Hyderabad are on deputation. The students are not happy as they were not provided with basic amenities.Absence of fans in class rooms, lack of black and green boards in class rooms, library books and computer lab. Their main grouse is against the very high fee structure. Students in the second academic year agitated for over a week in the campus over the university's poor administration and its bad mentoring of the new university.

Dean in-charge Prof Bandi Kamaiah told 'The Hans India' that he has no answers to the problems and only the vice-chancellor of University of Hyderabad can answer queries.