Anantapur: CEO Vijayanand asks collectors to observe Voters Day

Anantapur: Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand has called upon district collectors to make all arrangements for the observance of National Voters Day on January 25.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu participating in the video conference from Kalyanadurgam Tahsildhar office here on Friday assured the Chief Electoral Officer in this regard. He also said that measures will be taken to rectify anomalies in the electoral list if any.

The National Voters Day will be used to create massive awareness on voter participation in elections. He said that from February 1-10 steps will be taken to scan all electronic voting machines.

The collector also participated in another video-conference with chief commissioner of Land Administration Nirab Kumar on resurvey and purification of land records.