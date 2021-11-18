Anantapur: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan asks secretariat staff to dispose of petitions speedily

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has instructed the secretariat staff to instantly attend to all applications and petitions that come to the secretariat from the people.

The collector during her visit the secretariat at Sridharghatta village in Bommanahal mandal here on Wednesday, said that the secretariat should not lag in extending its services and no work should be kept pending. She asked the revenue personnel to speed up survey relating to one-time settlement of housing loan dues and to complete the 100-day Swachh village programme as per schedule.

Biometric attendance of secretariat staff was a must, she added. Volunteers should also sign in the attendance registers three times in a week. Nagalakshmi later visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra and asked the staff to speed up the e-crop booking as seed purchase and crop compensation payment depended on e-cropping. Subsequently enumerated list of farmers should be displayed in the notice boards.

The collector also inspected the local PHC and enquired from the doctors on the number of patients visiting the PHC.

RDO Nishanth Reddy, Tahsildhar Anil Kumar, MPDO Saraswathi and secretariat staff participated.