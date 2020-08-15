Anantapur: Corporate look to schools wows students

Anantapur: Beautifully painted, renovated buildings with a corporate look are the descriptions being given by the people about the government school buildings that are transforming in every village. Schoolchildren are unable to believe that they were their school buildings in which they sat a few months ago.

The term 'Naadu-Nedu' speaks of the transformation that is taking place when compared with the shabby and dilapidated buildings and poorly furnished classrooms of yesterday.

Rambabu, studying Class VII in the Kakkalapalle village government school is unable to believe that it was their school building five months ago.

The coronavirus lockdown gave the building contractors a free hand and time to do a quality job. In fact, the best and colourful building in every village is going to be the school building. The buildings are enticing and pleasant to look at, say villagers with pride.

"We took Chief Minister's words lightly about renovation and giving a facelift to school buildings but he is keeping his word," said a villager Naga Reddy. Works are going on full swing in 3,852 government schools benefitting the 3.45 lakh schoolchildren in the district.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu has taken upon himself to walk the extra mile by making the government programme is his pet programme to ensure that every child gets excited and love his school, making best use of the available resources.

According to information, 1,490 schools do not have compound walls while 50 per cent of the schools do not have benches to sit. According to district education officer Samuel, the 90-point infra plan is being executed to include pucca rooms, benches, fans and lighting, latrines, water supply, staff rooms for teachers, dining hall, compound walls, and tree plantation.

A survey revealed that only 48 of the 193 schools that are centres for SSC examination have benches to sit even for public examination and 751 schools do not have decent buildings but this scenario is going to change by the time children get back to schools either in September or October.