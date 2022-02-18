Anantapur: CPI sees big threat to nation in BJP

Anantapur: CPI national secretary K Narayana observed that the danger to country does not lie with the opposition parties or the Maoists but with the BJP which is ruling the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Thursday, Narayana said BJP during its 8-year-rule had destroyed all constitutional bodies and reduced the office of President of India into its own political office and turned Election Commission of India into an extended party arm.

"The CBI has been degraded into a pet and the judiciary is made to act according to government's whims and fancies. After Justice N V Ramana has taken over as the Chief Justice, there are some visible changes in its style of functioning," he observed.

Narayana said Gujarat is dominating the national scene wherein the sellers and buyers are only Gujaratis. During Congress rule, economic offenders had been sent to jail while under the BJP rule, 28 such offenders were given safe passage out of the country, he said adding that BJP was using religion during elections for its own advantage.

He predicted utter rout of BJP in UP elections. He said two issues are being debated, one a coalition with Congress and other parties and a non-Congress parties' coalition. Much will depend upon the outcome of elections in 5 states, he said adding Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao too was striving for opposition unity without Congress.

The CPI national secretary expressed dismay at 'murderous politics' being pursued in AP. Referring to Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder, perhaps even YSR would have met the same fate if things did not go the way of the conspirators. He found fault with state government's plans to move the Supreme Court against the CBI.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna had a dig at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for asking the state officials to think of ways to boost state revenue. It is nothing but asking them to explore possibility of increasing taxes on the people, he fumed. Liquor and sand prices have been increased and OTS scheme on housing is nothing but another way of harassing the people.

He accused the government of non-payment of input subsidy since 2019. On February 24, a meeting of farmers will be held at Anantapur to which people from five districts will be attending. He alleged that former DGP D Gautam Sawang was made scapegoat for the employees stir.

Even IAS officers Praveen Prakash and L V Subramanyam met the same fate, he said. The CPI leader felt that ministers were reduced to dummies and only a caucus of four to five officials were ruling the roost in the state.