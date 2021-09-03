Anantapur: Create confidence among people on village secretariat

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has impressed upon village secretariat staff to create confidence among people that the secretariat is there for them to reach out unto them and attend to all genuine demands and grievances.

The Collector inspected the village secretariat at Rekulakunta village and interacted with the staff and people. She also participated in saplings plantation programme on the premises. She asked the employees to behave responsibly with people and deliver quality services to them.

In the past, people used to throng the offices of Tahsildhar and MPDO for getting government services but now they are approaching village volunteers and secretariat staff with a faith that all government benefits would reach without running from pillar to post and hassle-free. The new concept was delivering goods without people going after officials and offices but rather it is happening vice-versa. It is the volunteers that are reaching out unto the targeted beneficiaries, she pointed out.

Indira, a beneficiary, who interacted with the Collector, revealed that it is the village volunteer, who knocks her door as early as 6 am on the first of every month to give her pension. Not only that it is the village volunteer who calls her first and alerts her to receive the benefits of government welfare.

The collector exhorted the staff to ensure that there were no complaints from any section of people even on political grounds and all benefits have to reach all eligible people on a saturation mode on apolitical lines. She warned against pendency regarding people's petitions and grievances. All volunteers and secretariat staff must sign the attendance register. Village secretariats must display posters of all government schemes and flagship programmes. The volunteers must be vigilant on the prospects of seasonal fevers and be alert on reaching out to the fever victims. The volunteers must ensure that all the people under their purview were vaccinated.

The collector also made a surprise visit to YSR Village Clinic in Rekulakunta and also Rythu Bharosa and enquired from farmers on the style of functioning of the RBK. She enquired about supply of quality seeds and fertilizers.

DRDA PD Narasinha Reddy, Tahsildhar Mehaboob Basha and MPDO Tejoshna, sarpanch Narasamma and others were present.