Anantapur: CUAP introduces new courses from this academic year

Anantapur: New course - Artificial Intelligence and Data Science – has been introduced from this current academic year in view of its importance and the crucial role it is playing in all spheres of human life and society.



Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) has launched a mandatory 4-credit course - ‘Introduction to Artificial intelligence and Python Programming’ for both UG and PG programmes from the academic year of 2023-24.

Recognising the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) practices and efforts in addressing societal needs in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities and infrastructure, including smart mobility and transportation using such dynamic data, the CUAP has introduced the course.

It is crucial to establish a strong synergy between education and skilling initiatives. There is a mismatch between Education/Skilling and Industry.

In order to make its various academic programmes holistic and multidisciplinary, the University proposes to start in the academic year 2023-24 a mandatory add -on course names ‘Building Mathematical Ability’, which comprises four units:

Mathematics, Statistics, Commercial Mathematics, and Financial Literacy.

In addition to its present Computer Laboratory, the

University will soon start a Cyber Forensic Laboratory and train its students in Cyber security. In the context of ever-increasing economic cybercrimes, the course has bright prospects in employment generation and solving cybercrimes, the world over. The new courses being introduced from 2023-24 academic year has great relevance in today’s world and are trend setting courses, according to CUAP Vice-Chancellor SA Kori.