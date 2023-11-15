Anantapur: Double the area of cultivation of sugarcane, ryots told

Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg advised farmers to double the area of cultivation of sugarcane.



Interacting with the farmers at Kuruvalli village in Bommanhal mandal on Tuesday, he said that awareness should be created among farmers on the collection of small grains at support price.

The Joint Collector said that the government will procure food grains at the support price announced by it through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The government will purchase small grains like ragi, korra, sajja and sorghum at support price.

Regarding the cultivation of small grains in the mandal, the present area should be doubled and also the paddy crop which will be harvested in December should be collected at a support price. Tahsildar Srinivas, AEO Gopal, VROs, farmers and others participated in this programme.