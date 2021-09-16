Anantapur: DRDO to extend training to start-ups

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Reddy has taken an initiative to motivate prospective entrepreneurs to set up food processing units using locally available fruit and vegetable produce.

As part of their initiative, they roped in Defence Research Development Laboratory (DRDO) to extend needed infrastructure and training to start-up entrepreneurs.

Accordingly, they held discussions with JNTUA VC G Ranga Janardhana and zeroed in on Oil Processing Technology Research Institute (OPTRI) premises which is affiliated to JNTUA.

The MP, MLA and JNTUA VC Janardhana and Agriculture DD Swami and Horticulture DD Padmalatha along with Registrar Sasidhar and Rector Vijay Kumar visited the campus and discussed arrangements for hosting the food processing training and machinery and equipment.