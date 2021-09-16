  • Menu
Anantapur: DRDO to extend training to start-ups

MP Talari Rangaiah, MLA Anantha Reddy and JNTUA VC G Ranga Janardhana holding talks for arranging the food processing training, machinery and equipment plant on OPTRI premises in Anantapur on Wednesday
MP Talari Rangaiah, MLA Anantha Reddy and JNTUA VC G Ranga Janardhana holding talks for arranging the food processing training, machinery and equipment plant on OPTRI premises in Anantapur on Wednesday

Highlights

MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Reddy has taken an initiative to motivate prospective entrepreneurs to set up food processing units using locally available fruit and vegetable produce.

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Reddy has taken an initiative to motivate prospective entrepreneurs to set up food processing units using locally available fruit and vegetable produce.

As part of their initiative, they roped in Defence Research Development Laboratory (DRDO) to extend needed infrastructure and training to start-up entrepreneurs.

Accordingly, they held discussions with JNTUA VC G Ranga Janardhana and zeroed in on Oil Processing Technology Research Institute (OPTRI) premises which is affiliated to JNTUA.

The MP, MLA and JNTUA VC Janardhana and Agriculture DD Swami and Horticulture DD Padmalatha along with Registrar Sasidhar and Rector Vijay Kumar visited the campus and discussed arrangements for hosting the food processing training and machinery and equipment.

