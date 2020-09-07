Anantapur farmer inspires many by manufacturing his own tractor for farming

Habeeb Basha from Peddayakkaluru village in Peddapappuru mandal of Anantapur proved that anything can be achieved with dedication. Motor welder by profession, Habeeb is ninth grade qualifier works as a motor rewinding, light work, welding. He wanted to make his own machine for farming on his three-acre farm. As expected, he worked hard for a year and prepared a mini tractor at a cost of Rs 60,000. For this he bought a diesel engine for Rs. 8,500 and assembled the gearbox to the commander jeep and worked hard for months to design the tractor at his workshop.

With the help of this he successfully demonstrated the agricultural work on his three acre farm. He sprayed insecticides to control the pests and claimed that his work is successful. He currently made the vehicle available to farmers and offering to farmers who are contacting him for a lower rent. Habib Basha said that if you pay Rs 400 for diesel, you can do farm work for six hours. He expressed confidence that the lighting problem for this vehicle will be overcome soon.



With his innovative idea, Habeeb Basha proved that anything can be achieved if there is talent and showed the world that farmers can create miracles with such hidden talent and stood inspiration to all.

