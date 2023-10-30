Anantapur: Farmers told to adapt to farm mechanisation

Anantapur: The farmers were called upon to take advantage of the technology and mechanisation in order to reap profits and benefits. Joint Collector Ketan Garg inaugurated the show room of Agro Industries here on Sunday and observed various agriculture machines.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector Garg said the united Anantapur district is rich in horticulture produce, agriculture and also in also in backyard diaries. In the context of non-availability of agriculture labour, he advised the farmers to make use of farm mechanisation implements and bring down running expenditure and also experience high crop yields. By adopting technological advances, farmers can reap benefits of it.

The JC said that Agro Industries is providing German and Japanese technology farm implements at reasonable prices to the farmers. The boom sprayers are available at cost-effective prices and sprayers costing Rs 8 lakh were made available at Rs 3 lakh only. Besides, the Agro Industries are providing 10 years of free service. He said sprayers will help in reducing cost of labor for pesticide spraying. For milking of cows also, milking implements and de-weeding instruments apart from drying machines can be tapped, thus reducing dependence on human labor.

Ketan lauded Agro Industries MD Jilan Basha for making available imported agriculture implements at reasonable prices.

Jilan Basha said that farmers were facing labor crisis, due to which cost of agriculture has become unaffordable. These agri-implements solve their problems as well

as help them earn some income by renting them to others, who cannot afford to buy the implements and machinery. The technology imported was used to manufacture them to suit Indian conditions.

APMIP project director Feroze Khan, Horticulture DD Raghunath Reddy, Animal husbandry JD Subramanyam and others participated.