Anantapur: Flag Day to be held on Dec 7

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami has called upon all sections of people to contribute to the welfare fund of Army Jawans, who died in action and also those alive, retired and languishing in sickness and poverty.

She addressed a meeting in her chambers on the arrangements to be made on December 7 ‘Flag Day’ of the Army, Navy and Airforce forces, here on Monday. She released stickers in the honour of the three defence forces.

Collector Gautami observed that the services of the three forces are crucial to the safety and security of the country. Stating that we can never forget the sacrifices they made for our country, she urged the people to donate liberally for the cause of Jawans and their welfare.

District Sainik Welfare Officer J Srinivasulu, senior assistant Girish and others were present.