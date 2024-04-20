Anantapur: Give no more chances to Jagan says Chandrababu Naidu

Rayadurg (Anantapur) : With nominations of candidates begun, the TDP and Jana Sena have decided to intensify their campaign. While Jana Sena chief will be holding his Varahi road shows from Saturday till May 11 continuously, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be holding the Prajagalam programmes with vigour.

Addressing a public meeting in Rayadurg town in Anantapur on Friday, Naidu cautioned the people to give no more chance to Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The one chance you have given to him has destroyed the state. Therefore do not make the mistake of giving him one more chance,” he said.

Naidu felt that Jagan had become nervous and hence was making all kinds of comments against him and Pawan Kalyan. He has nothing to explain about the development his government had done during the five years rule, hence he was stooping to personal attacks and he was not even sparing his own sister, he said.



Seeking the support of the people for Kaluva Srinivasulu, who is contesting for the Assembly seat and Hindupur MP candidate Ambica Lakshminarayana, Naidu said Jagan had destroyed the state and also ignored the Rayalaseema region.

He said he ignored the irrigation projects just because they were started by the TDP government. The Handri Neeva project, the life line of Rayalaseema, did not progress even an inch. The HLC modernisation project initiated during the TDP rule also had been negated and watered down. The Bhairavanitippa project sanctioned by the TDP government did not progress.

On the industrial front, there is zero performance. “Kia Motors in Penukonda, which was brought to the state by the TDP government, is the only one which stands as a symbol of development on the socio-economic front,” he said.

Naidu challenged the Chief Minister to show a single industry which was brought by the YSRCP government.