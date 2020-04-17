Anantapur: Identify contacts of corona positive cases said Nodal officer Vijayanand

Hindupur(Anantapur): With the total number of positive cases rising to 26 in the district and Hindupur accounting for 16 positive cases, Covid-19 Nodal officer Vijayanand and Collector Gandham Chandrudu has issued a joint statement calling for identification of persons who moved closely with the positive cases in the district, for breaking the virus chain and stalling the spread of the dreaded virus.

Addressing stake holders engaged in the fight against the Covid-19 virus here on Friday, Vijayanand called for identifying the last primary and secondary contacts of the positive persons and collecting their blood samples for clinical testing and declaration of status of suspects. If the need arises, the services of private doctors can be taken with the help of local chapter of IMA.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told media-persons here after joint review with the nodal officer Vijayanand that the situation in Hindupur is getting stabilised. He revealed that joint collector Dilly Rao has been made in-charge of Hindupur to oversee the corona management initiatives.

He said that roughly 400 persons were identified as primary and secondary contacts of the 16 positive cases in Hindupur.

He also called upon any other left over to voluntarily come forward for clinical examination in their own interest and that of their family members. The collector said that depending upon the test results, the suspects were either sent to home quarantine or official quarantine centres.

He said that vegetables are being supplied to every home in red zone areas. He said with the exception of 250 pending all other test samples proved to be negative. The review meeting also held discussions on the measures taken so far to contain the spread of virus in the town.

DIG Kanti Rana Tata revealed that control rooms were opened in red zones to monitor and prevent the movements of people. Those suffering from corona symptoms are advised to call telephone 104 and inform the medical persons to get immediate help.