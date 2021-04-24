Anantapur: Impose self-isolation to contain coronavirus

Anantapur: District Collector has called upon all concerned to gear up machinery to tackle the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Chandrudu said the positive cases are going on an unprecedented scale not only in the state and country but worldwide and unless every citizen imposes self-isolation and contain the virus, the virus is spreading at an alarming scale.

All government and private hospitals have been geared up to rise to occasion. Private hospitals have been warned against charging of exorbitant prices and unnecessary clinical rests like CT scan etc.

Stern action will be taken against the private doctors if they receive any complaints from people in this regard. There are presently 4,308 active cases, out of whom 687 patients are under treatment in the hospitals.

67 of them are in intensive care and 403 are undergoing treatment in general wards.

Also 217 are in covid care centres and 3,602 are in home isolation. 38,000 of the 4 lakh cases has tested positive in the district. 18 government hospitals are treating corona patients.