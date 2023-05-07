Anantapur: Mandals told to send proposals to 15th Finance Commission funds

Anantapur/Puttaparthi : Woman and child welfare minister Usha Sricharan called upon all mandal presidents to send proposals for granting funds for development under 15th Finance Commission.

Addressing the ZP general body meeting here on Saturday, Usha said that some mandals had not sent their proposals so far and funds have been granted only to mandals which sent proposals. She called upon mandals lagging behind to speed up the process and benefit thereby. She said that under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government all benefits of development are being passed on to one and all irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations.

The minister directed officials to give due respect to ZPTC members officially by following the protocols and involving them in official programmes, in the context of members complaining that protocols were not being observed by officials.

District collector M Gauthami urged the members to ensure the speeding up Jagananna housing construction. She said that the members should take initiative in encouraging women groups and in creation of awareness on SHG loans, etc.,

The collector revealed that guidelines are being prepared for filling the 25 per cent quota in private schools for the poor. She assured that measures are being taken to recover rain guns from those possessing them illegally.

ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma advised officials to take note of the issues raised by the members. She also advised members to send proposals in fast track to benefit from Finance Commission funds.

The meeting also reviewed programmes implementation by education, housing, agriculture, dwama and DRDA.

Local bodies MLC Mangamma, assistant collector Prashanth Kumar, ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy and other district officials participated. ZP members from Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts participated.