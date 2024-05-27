Live
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
- Khammam admin all geared up for bypoll
- 4,63,839 grads set to cast votes in bypoll
- It's a wrap for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ epic Sci-Fi film gears up for release
- World Marketing Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
Anantapur: MGB Mobiles delivers 30 cars in a single day
Anantapur:MGB Mobiles has recently created a new benchmark in Anantapur by delivering 30 newly launched XUV 3XO range vehicles in a single day. On...
On Sunday, the showroom management handed over the car to the customer. MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, Sales General Manager Vamsi Krishna, Sales Manager Mastan Wali Khan, staff and chief guest Dr GNS Vaibhav and others were present.
