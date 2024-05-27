Anantapur: MGB Mobiles delivers 30 cars in a single day

Anantapur:MGB Mobiles has recently created a new benchmark in Anantapur by delivering 30 newly launched XUV 3XO range vehicles in a single day.

On Sunday, the showroom management handed over the car to the customer. MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, Sales General Manager Vamsi Krishna, Sales Manager Mastan Wali Khan, staff and chief guest Dr GNS Vaibhav and others were present.